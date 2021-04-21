Sony to bundle its own movies into PlayStation Plus Video Pass

Instead of taking on Game Pass directly, Sony is using assets and tools it already has to fortify PlayStation Plus sub value.

A new page for PlayStation Plus Video Pass was accidentally posted on Sony's Polish website (now deleted), confirming the company's next move.

As Microsoft Game Pass continues to add value, Sony is pressured to also bolster its gaming services. Instead of challenging Xbox on its own turf, however, Sony is using something that Microsoft doesn't have: Movies.

Sony plans to add its existing library of Sony Pictures films into PlayStation Plus with its new PlayStation Plus Video Pass. Exact details are unclear, but it appears the Video Pass is another premium layer to PS Plus users. The website notes a one-year trial period for PS Plus Video Pass and warns gamers about renewal charges, hinting it'll be its own separate added subscription to PS Plus.

"Access for a limited time - PlayStation Plus PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active on 4/22/21 - 4/22/22. Benefits included in the subscription available to PS Plus holders in Poland. Renewal charges may be automatic,"the site reads.

This will be Sony's way to deliver its wholly-owned films to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users after it removes all TV shows and movies from the PlayStation Store.