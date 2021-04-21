All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony to bundle its own movies into PlayStation Plus Video Pass

Instead of taking on Game Pass directly, Sony is using assets and tools it already has to fortify PlayStation Plus sub value.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 1:32 PM CDT
A new page for PlayStation Plus Video Pass was accidentally posted on Sony's Polish website (now deleted), confirming the company's next move.

Sony to bundle its own movies into PlayStation Plus Video Pass 432 | TweakTown.com

As Microsoft Game Pass continues to add value, Sony is pressured to also bolster its gaming services. Instead of challenging Xbox on its own turf, however, Sony is using something that Microsoft doesn't have: Movies.

Sony plans to add its existing library of Sony Pictures films into PlayStation Plus with its new PlayStation Plus Video Pass. Exact details are unclear, but it appears the Video Pass is another premium layer to PS Plus users. The website notes a one-year trial period for PS Plus Video Pass and warns gamers about renewal charges, hinting it'll be its own separate added subscription to PS Plus.

"Access for a limited time - PlayStation Plus PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active on 4/22/21 - 4/22/22. Benefits included in the subscription available to PS Plus holders in Poland. Renewal charges may be automatic,"the site reads.

This will be Sony's way to deliver its wholly-owned films to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users after it removes all TV shows and movies from the PlayStation Store.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

