Beloved Mercenaries mode returns in Resident Evil Village

Capcom is going all out with pleasing Resident Evil 4 fans with Resident Evil Village, Mercenaries mode gets ressurected.

Capcom aims to please Resident Evil 4 fans by resurrecting the game's beloved Mercenaries mode for Resident Evil 8.

Resident Evil Village is a kind of upgraded modern throwback to Leon's medieval supernatural fantasy adventure in RE4, complete with werewolves, vampires, ghosts, and horrifying monstrosities that roam a Victorian-style village. The style, themes, characters, and environments all connect back to the Gamecube-era survival shooter. Now Capcom confirms another connection: Resident Evil Village will also have The Mercenaries mode.

Mercenaries is kind of like a self-contained Firefight or horde mode where you have to complete objectives in a set amount of time, all while slaughtering enemies and fighting to survive. There's a nifty combo bonus system that inspires players to unleash total carnage.

The game's FPS action brings a kind of arcade feel to the experience, and this time around Ethan can get passive power ups as well as buy new weapons from Lei earned in between rounds. Ethan can also upgrade his weapons with new attachments, too.

The Mercenaries is unlocked once you beat the game, and is included free when RE Village launches on May 7, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

The Mercenaries is a beloved fast-paced action-packed extra game mode from the Resident Evil series. Access the latest incarnation of this bonus mode after completing the main game, now featuring a first person perspective, and more.

How Do You Play The Mercenaries?

Put simply, The Mercenaries has one simple rule: reach the goal before the time runs out. But to do that you need to defeat the enemies in each area. The better you do, the higher your score. You can find bonus time orbs within each area to give you more time to take down creatures. How far can you get?

Strategies for Each Stage

Pick the perfect weapons for each stage, create the best combo of abilities, and match your abilities to your fighting style! The Mercenaries offers a wide range of different strategies to suit your play style.

Take on Even Bigger Challenges!

The difficulty ramps up with every stage, so you'll have to brush up your skills, hammer out those plans, and fight until the last stage. A special reward is waiting for people who finish the final stage.