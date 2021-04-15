All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Outriders inventory wipe restoration won't require a patch download

Outriders dev People Can Fly plans to restore all lost epic/legendary items in an automatic server-wide rollout, not an update.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 6:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Outriders just got a new patch that should prevent new inventory wipes from happening, and the devs share more plans on their big restoration of lost gear.

Outriders inventory wipe restoration won't require a patch download 23 | TweakTown.com

Outriders dev team People Can Fly just rolled out a new update that adds a three-step safeguard against future gear deletion. Everyone wants to know when they'll get their gear back, but the team isn't ready to do the mass restoration just yet. The plan is to fix the glitch to ensure gear can't randomly disappear before it flicks on the restoration switch and gives players back their lost items.

In a news update, the devs say the restoration process won't require any patches and will be a real-time, server-wide event:

"If your inventory has been impacted, please note that our efforts to restore your items are a separate process from today's released patch. Restoring the inventory of affected players is still our highest priority, while today's patch is intended to prevent the issue from continuing to occur. The restoration process is run via our server database and does not require a patch to be implemented. We will have news of this very soon."

The devs will monitor the situation through the weekend and determine its next move to fix Outriders. The new patch could bring some issues, the team warns:

IMPORTANT:

With this new patch, some players may occasionally encounter multiplayer connectivity issues followed by inventory items being momentarily invisible. This is a known and only temporary behaviour that is part of our three-step inventory safeguarding measures.

Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should make your items appear again.

We aim to address the occurrence of these edge cases in a future patch.

If you do encounter a wipe that occurs after installing the patch and is not resolved following a game restart, please immediately report this in this Edge Case sub-thread.

Click here for more info on the Outriders inventory restoration plans.

Buy at Amazon

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.94
$59.94$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/15/2021 at 5:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.