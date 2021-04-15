Outriders inventory wipe restoration won't require a patch download

Outriders dev People Can Fly plans to restore all lost epic/legendary items in an automatic server-wide rollout, not an update.

Outriders just got a new patch that should prevent new inventory wipes from happening, and the devs share more plans on their big restoration of lost gear.

Outriders dev team People Can Fly just rolled out a new update that adds a three-step safeguard against future gear deletion. Everyone wants to know when they'll get their gear back, but the team isn't ready to do the mass restoration just yet. The plan is to fix the glitch to ensure gear can't randomly disappear before it flicks on the restoration switch and gives players back their lost items.

In a news update, the devs say the restoration process won't require any patches and will be a real-time, server-wide event:

"If your inventory has been impacted, please note that our efforts to restore your items are a separate process from today's released patch. Restoring the inventory of affected players is still our highest priority, while today's patch is intended to prevent the issue from continuing to occur. The restoration process is run via our server database and does not require a patch to be implemented. We will have news of this very soon."

The devs will monitor the situation through the weekend and determine its next move to fix Outriders. The new patch could bring some issues, the team warns:

IMPORTANT: With this new patch, some players may occasionally encounter multiplayer connectivity issues followed by inventory items being momentarily invisible. This is a known and only temporary behaviour that is part of our three-step inventory safeguarding measures. Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should make your items appear again. We aim to address the occurrence of these edge cases in a future patch. If you do encounter a wipe that occurs after installing the patch and is not resolved following a game restart, please immediately report this in this Edge Case sub-thread.

