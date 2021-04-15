Outriders dev plans mass restoration of lost inventory items

People Can Fly is working hard at restoring all lost inventories in Outriders, but there's a few caveats and no exact ETA.

Outriders developer People Can Fly details its plan to restore lost inventory items, but there's a few trade-offs and the restoration won't be perfect.

Outriders really can't catch a break. First the game was plagued with disconnection errors, now the game is deleting whole inventories worth of items. Gamers are understandably angry about having their treasure hoards wiped out, and many players are quitting en masse.

Luckily People Can Fly is on the case and has a plan to solve the issue. The team says fixing and restoring lost inventory items is their top priority. The devs know who was affected, what they lost, and plans a huge restoration effort in the near future. There's just no exact ETA and only the most valuable items like epic and legendary gear will be replaced. The restoration won't roll back your current inventory though, and will just add your lost items to your existing stores.

Check below for People Can Fly's full post on the Outriders inventory restoration efforts: