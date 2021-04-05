All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON + Core i9-11900K = over 7.3GHz OC

GIGABYTE's new Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard used to push Intel's new Core i9-11900K to 7314.4MHz - a world record for the 11900K.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 7:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new flagship Core i9-11900K processor is here with the new Rocket Lake-S chip being used in the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard and pushed to over 7.3GHz in a new OC record.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON + Core i9-11900K = over 7.3GHz OC 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

GIGABYTE's new Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard was designed with overclocking in mind, with a powerful 12+1 direct phases solution that's capable of pumping 1300 amps with the DrMOS power state design. We also have a VRM that has been designed with a full tantalum capacitor matrix that allows for improved overclocking.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division talked about the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard + Core i9-11900K processor being used to push up to 7314MHz, where he said: "By the assistance of engineering design power and management team, GIGABYTE's R&D team is able to turn those wild creativity into mass production".

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON + Core i9-11900K = over 7.3GHz OC 02 | TweakTown.com

Hsu continued: "GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is the master piece born from these innovative concepts in a period of deliberation, and prove GIGABYTE's strong R&D strength on LN2 overclocking by the world records it made. Of course, we will also use Z590 AORUS TACHYON to create better overclocking performance, and can't wait to see that overclockers around the world can use this motherboard to break more world records!".

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.98
$399.98$399.98$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2021 at 3:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.