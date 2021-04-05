GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON + Core i9-11900K = over 7.3GHz OC

GIGABYTE's new Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard used to push Intel's new Core i9-11900K to 7314.4MHz - a world record for the 11900K.

Intel's new flagship Core i9-11900K processor is here with the new Rocket Lake-S chip being used in the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard and pushed to over 7.3GHz in a new OC record.

GIGABYTE's new Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard was designed with overclocking in mind, with a powerful 12+1 direct phases solution that's capable of pumping 1300 amps with the DrMOS power state design. We also have a VRM that has been designed with a full tantalum capacitor matrix that allows for improved overclocking.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division talked about the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard + Core i9-11900K processor being used to push up to 7314MHz, where he said: "By the assistance of engineering design power and management team, GIGABYTE's R&D team is able to turn those wild creativity into mass production".

Hsu continued: "GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is the master piece born from these innovative concepts in a period of deliberation, and prove GIGABYTE's strong R&D strength on LN2 overclocking by the world records it made. Of course, we will also use Z590 AORUS TACHYON to create better overclocking performance, and can't wait to see that overclockers around the world can use this motherboard to break more world records!".