Facebook data leak, AGAIN: this time 533 million users details leaked

Facebook massive data dump sees the phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, date of birth details of 533 million users.

Published Sun, Apr 4 2021 9:24 PM CDT
Another day, another huge Facebook data leak with the personal data of 533 million users has leaked online and is available for free.

Business Insider reports that it has verified the leaks, explaining: "The exposed data includes personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India. It includes their phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, BIOS, and - in some cases - email addresses".

Facebook explains that it had fixed a vulnerability in 2019 and that the data scraped was from back then, and not current data. But the information on the users is the same with the biggest point here being the phone numbers, as many more services now just require a phone number for registration and as the creator of Have I Been Pwned database, Troy Hunt, explains:

You can check if you've had your details leaked through your email on the Have I Been Pwned website, but Hunt is now pondering if they should have the leaked FB phone numbers through his website.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

