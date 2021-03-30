All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Warzone + Modern Warfare update is 133GB on PC

Treyarch is shrinking total file installs for Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone, after a huge patch download.

Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 1:20 PM CDT
Call of Duty's Big Three have absurdly demanding install sizes; Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare take up over 150GB on consoles, and that's without Warzone's installed. Now Treyarch is doing something about it.

After months of waiting, Treyarch is finally shrinking install sizes for Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone. The new Season Two Reloaded update will compress data through a new optimization system and save gamers up to 33GB of hard drive space. There's just one catch: Gamers have to download a 50GB+ patch before their existing installs will shrink.

The Season Two Reloaded patch is rolling out for Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone. The update is pretty big for Warzone players, and clocks in at 52GB-57GB on consoles and 54GB on PC. If you want to update both Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC, the install size is doubled to a huge 133GB.

After the update gamers will see tens of gigabytes shaved off of their total installation.

Following the update, the Warzone file size will be reduced by between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB, and the Modern Warfare/Warzone file size will be reduced by between 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB, depending on your platform.

The following is the approximate reduction that will be seen for both the free-to-play Warzone and full Modern Warzone/Warzone files on each platform:

  • PlayStation 5: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
  • PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
  • Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
  • Xbox One: 14.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 33.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
  • PC: 11.8 GB (Warzone Only) / 30.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

