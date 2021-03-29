All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Age of Empires IV could get an official release date on April 10th

Microsoft has announced a 'Fan Preview' for Age of Empires IV in a brand new trailer that has appeared on the AOE YouTube channel.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 4:32 AM CDT
Microsoft could be very close to unveiling the release date for its highly anticipated Age of Empires IV. So, when will we find out?

Microsoft hasn't directly said that it will be unveiling the release date for Age of Empires IV, but the company has released a new trailer that teases a coming broadcast that will showcase some big news for Age of Empires IV, including a look at gameplay, campaign missions and playable factions.

Additionally, the "Fan Preview" will drop some exciting news for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition players. The broadcast is scheduled to begin on April 10th at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm BST. The broadcast will also include some behind-the-scenes gameplay for the fans to enjoy. Tune into the livestream if you are excited for Age of Empires IV. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:kotaku.com.au, youtube.com, tweaktown.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
