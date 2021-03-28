Sony to pay unionized workers bonuses worth 7 months of salary

Amid record earnings, Sony plans to pay unionized workers a bonus worth 7-months salary, the highest amount in the last 20 years.

Sony expects to earn over $10 billion in net profits this year, and the company plans to share its record FY2021 profits with employees. According to recent reports, Sony will pay its unionized workers a bonus that's equivalent to 7-months salary. Unions had previously asked for a bonus worth roughly 6.9 months' of pay in negotiations with Sony.

According to a recent Form 20-F filed with the SEC, 13% of Sony's employees are members of labor unions. As of the end of 2020, Sony had 114,400 employees, so roughly 14,872 workers were unionized in the timeframe. NHK notes that this is the first time in 20 years that Sony has issued such a large bonus payout.

Sony's SEC filings warn investors that unionized-worker strikes can significantly interrupt operations. Key segments like Games & Network Services, Image Sensor & Semiconductor, and Electronic Solutions and Products have unionized workers in Japan. Other entertainment segments like Pictures and Music also have labor unions.

