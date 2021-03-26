Mount the Vive Facial Tracker to any VR headset with this bracket

The Vive Facial Tracker was meant for the Vive Pro headset but with a 3D printable file you can make it work with any VR device.

HTC designed the new Vive Facial Tracker accessory exclusively for the company's Vive Pro lineup of headsets. Still, as soon as reviewers and developers got their hands-on the hardware, they mounted the face tracker to all sorts of headsets. HTC quickly moved to support the VR community.

The Vive Facial Tracker is an exciting advancement in immersive gaming. The device tracks the movement of your mouth, cheeks, and tongue and the accompanying software maps those movements to your virtual avatar. When HTC revealed the Vive Facial Tracker, the company said it would only work with the Vive Pro. That, however, is only half true. The tracker will work with any device; it's just designed to attach to the Vive Pro's outer structure.

Several people have created custom mounting solutions to pair the tracker with headsets, such as the Oculus Quest 2 or the Valve Index. After seeing the VR community's ingenuity and their excitement for the facial tracker, HTC decided to release a 3D CAD file to help more enterprising creators design more effective mounting solutions.

The latest release of the Vive Eye and Facial Tracker SDK, version 1.3.3.0, includes a .stp file of the official mounting mechanism, which includes the two halves of the hinge and the plastic screw that holds the pivot point together. HTC still maintains that the Vive Pro is the only officially supported VR headset, and you can void the Facial Tracker's warranty if you make your own mount. With the official CAD files, you'll be less likely to damage your device. You can pick up the Vive Facial Tracker from vive.com for $129.99.