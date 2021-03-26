All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Mount the Vive Facial Tracker to any VR headset with this bracket

The Vive Facial Tracker was meant for the Vive Pro headset but with a 3D printable file you can make it work with any VR device.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Mar 26 2021 8:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HTC designed the new Vive Facial Tracker accessory exclusively for the company's Vive Pro lineup of headsets. Still, as soon as reviewers and developers got their hands-on the hardware, they mounted the face tracker to all sorts of headsets. HTC quickly moved to support the VR community.

Mount the Vive Facial Tracker to any VR headset with this bracket 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Vive Facial Tracker is an exciting advancement in immersive gaming. The device tracks the movement of your mouth, cheeks, and tongue and the accompanying software maps those movements to your virtual avatar. When HTC revealed the Vive Facial Tracker, the company said it would only work with the Vive Pro. That, however, is only half true. The tracker will work with any device; it's just designed to attach to the Vive Pro's outer structure.

Several people have created custom mounting solutions to pair the tracker with headsets, such as the Oculus Quest 2 or the Valve Index. After seeing the VR community's ingenuity and their excitement for the facial tracker, HTC decided to release a 3D CAD file to help more enterprising creators design more effective mounting solutions.

Mount the Vive Facial Tracker to any VR headset with this bracket 02 | TweakTown.com

The latest release of the Vive Eye and Facial Tracker SDK, version 1.3.3.0, includes a .stp file of the official mounting mechanism, which includes the two halves of the hinge and the plastic screw that holds the pivot point together. HTC still maintains that the Vive Pro is the only officially supported VR headset, and you can void the Facial Tracker's warranty if you make your own mount. With the official CAD files, you'll be less likely to damage your device. You can pick up the Vive Facial Tracker from vive.com for $129.99.

Buy at Amazon

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1199.01
$1199.01$1199.01$1199.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2021 at 8:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forum.vive.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.