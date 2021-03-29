NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti rumored with 8GB, 16GB GDDR6X variants
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti teased with 8GB and 16GB variants, with faster GDDR6X memory at much faster 19Gbps bandwidth.
NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card in the coming weeks, which will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and reportedly come in two versions: 8GB and 16GB GDDR6X models.
The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will not be replacing the non-Ti version of the card, so the normal GeForce RTX 3070 will continue to be sold once the new RTX 3070 Ti is released. VideoCardz does point out that they believe NVIDIA will focus on the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti moving forward, leaving the original RTX 3070 to kind of fade away.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will reportedly be "more competitive" to AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, with VideoCardz noting that NVIDIA will be introducing a crypto mining hashrate limit -- why, I don't know especially when they "accidentally" removed the hashrate limiter from the GeForce RTX 3060.
The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will reportedly rock faster Micron GDDR6X memory (MT61K256M32E-19G) where the 8GB and 16GB cards will be clocked at 19Gbps bandwidth -- interesting, that's for sure. We should expect NVIDIA to launch the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti sometime in May.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: GIGABYTE has 12 new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards with 12GB GDDR6X teased
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Battlefield 2021 set in 2025, has military robots, drones, and more