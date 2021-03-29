All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: Intel's new Core i9-11900K has already been overclocked to 7GHz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti rumored with 8GB, 16GB GDDR6X variants

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti teased with 8GB and 16GB variants, with faster GDDR6X memory at much faster 19Gbps bandwidth.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 6:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card in the coming weeks, which will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and reportedly come in two versions: 8GB and 16GB GDDR6X models.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will not be replacing the non-Ti version of the card, so the normal GeForce RTX 3070 will continue to be sold once the new RTX 3070 Ti is released. VideoCardz does point out that they believe NVIDIA will focus on the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti moving forward, leaving the original RTX 3070 to kind of fade away.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will reportedly be "more competitive" to AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, with VideoCardz noting that NVIDIA will be introducing a crypto mining hashrate limit -- why, I don't know especially when they "accidentally" removed the hashrate limiter from the GeForce RTX 3060.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will reportedly rock faster Micron GDDR6X memory (MT61K256M32E-19G) where the 8GB and 16GB cards will be clocked at 19Gbps bandwidth -- interesting, that's for sure. We should expect NVIDIA to launch the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti sometime in May.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti rumored with 8GB, 16GB GDDR6X variants 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.