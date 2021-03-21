All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti teased: 8GB GDDR6X and end of May release

NVIDIA rumored to release GeForce RTX 3070 Ti towards the end of May, with 8GB of GDDR6X memory and the Ampere GA104-400 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 21 2021 11:35 PM CDT
NVIDIA is reportedly working on a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with VideoCardz sources sharing "the latest information" that they have on the purported GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

According to their AIB sources we're looking at NVIDIA using the Ampere GA104-400 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X memory. We are told to expect the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on shelves -- I don't think there'll be enough numbers for them to actually touch the shelves -- by the end of May.

For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3070 uses the GA104-300 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory @ 14Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus with up to 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should expect a decent upgrade in memory bandwidth thanks to the use of GDDR6X memory.

Rumor has it NVIDIA did consider Ethereum mining limiters for both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the freshly-rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti but those plans could've been changed. We've now since seen that NVIDIA is changing its drivers behind the scenes, with ETH hash rate limitations removed in new drivers on the GeForce RTX 3060.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

