NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti teased: 8GB GDDR6X and end of May release

NVIDIA rumored to release GeForce RTX 3070 Ti towards the end of May, with 8GB of GDDR6X memory and the Ampere GA104-400 GPU.

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with VideoCardz sources sharing "the latest information" that they have on the purported GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

According to their AIB sources we're looking at NVIDIA using the Ampere GA104-400 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X memory. We are told to expect the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on shelves -- I don't think there'll be enough numbers for them to actually touch the shelves -- by the end of May.

For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3070 uses the GA104-300 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory @ 14Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus with up to 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should expect a decent upgrade in memory bandwidth thanks to the use of GDDR6X memory.

Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 ETH mining gimp removed with new drivers?!

Rumor has it NVIDIA did consider Ethereum mining limiters for both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the freshly-rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti but those plans could've been changed. We've now since seen that NVIDIA is changing its drivers behind the scenes, with ETH hash rate limitations removed in new drivers on the GeForce RTX 3060.