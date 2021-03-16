NVIDIA confirms new drivers remove hash limiter from GeForce RTX 3060

I was only just reporting that some new GeForce drivers removed the ETH crypto mining hash rate limiter from the newly-released, impossible-to-find, stupidly-expensive GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Well, that driver seems to have been the winning ticket here with NVIDIA now confirming the news themselves. NVIDIA said in a statement to The Verge: "A developer driver inadvertently included code used for internal development which removes the hash rate limiter on RTX 3060 in some configurations".

NVIDIA added: "The driver has been removed".

The NVIDIA GeForce 470.05 beta driver removes the Ethereum mining limitations, improving performance. I'm about finished on my AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT reference graphics card review and then I'll be playing around with some of the RTX 3060 graphics cards with mining and see how these new drivers go, or not go -- with multiple RTX 3060 graphics cards in a system (of which I've heard there are issues with, even with this new driver).