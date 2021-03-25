All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Godzilla and King Kong will smash into PUBG Mobile soon

PUBG Mobile hits an astronomical 1 billion downloads worldwide after an incredible year of billion-dollar in-game earnings.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 12:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PUBG Mobile has been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide, clashing with the might of Pokemon Go and making it one of the top-downloaded mobile games on the market.

In 3 years time, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has surpassed 1 billion downloads, matching with the immense $2.6 billion revenues it generated throughout 2020.

Now to celebrate the milestone and the game's 3-year anniversary, Krafton is inviting some special guests to the BR battleground: King Kong and Godzilla. A press release confirms both monsters will be included in a new mode, but specifics are light. We should hear more once the Godzilla vs Kong movie releases on March 31.

As for the future of PUBG Mobile, the team says lots more content is underway and all of it will be balanced to reflect the original console and PC experience.

"PUBG MOBILE was able to surpass 1 billion downloads worldwide within just three years and continues to rewrite the history of mobile games," said Krafton CEO Changhan Kim.

"We remain as passionate as the day PUBG mobile was first release. We will continue to provide an authentic PUBG experience and go beyond that to bring more to our fans."

  • CoD Mobile - Released in 2019, 300 million downloads
  • PUBG Mobile - Released in 2018, 1 billion downloads
Godzilla and King Kong will smash into PUBG Mobile soon 535 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.05
$17.02$17.18$17.44
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/25/2021 at 12:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.