Spider-Man Avengers hero delayed, may not come in 2021

PS4 and PS5 gamers will have to wait until after Black Panther releases to play as Spider-Man in the latest Avengers live game.

Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel's Avengers, and he's still exclusive to PlayStation platforms. But PS4 and PS5 owners will have to wait a bit.

Crystal Dynamics just revealed its plans for Avengers' 2021 roadmap, including various content drops, updates, tweaks, and big new expansions. Spider-Man was noticably absent from the list. The developer had previously announced Spider-Man would be a free playable Avengers hero for all PS4 and PS5 owners in early 2021.

"We can't wait for you to add Spider-Man to your Marvel's Avengers roster in early 2021, and as we've promised before, he will be available at no additional cost to owners of the base game, exclusively on PlayStation," Crystal Dynamics associate art director Jeff Adams wrote on the PlayStation Blog in August 2020.

Spidey is still coming, but he won't release before the War for Wakanda expansion that's pegged for mid- to late-2021.

Crystal Dynamics' Scott Amos confirms there are multiple people working on the amazing webslinger:

"I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now. So it is still on our roadmap for the future," Amos told IGN.

"We still fully expect Spider-Man to come to PlayStation."

In the Avengers content announcement, Crystal Dynamics said it has lots of content plans that didn't show up on the roadmap. Spider-Man is one such example.