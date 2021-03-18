Forspoken, new RPG from Final Fantasy 15 devs, pushes PS5 to its limit

Luminous Productions new RPG Project Athia is officially called Forspoken, and it's coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Remember Project Athia, the crazy action game that looked like Final Fantasy 15 on speed? The project now has a name and Square Enix reveals more details on the fantasy title.

Project Athia is now officially called Forspoken, and Square Enix today introduced us to Frey Holland (played by Ella Ballinska), the game's main character. The new gameplay footage shows off some amazing animations and one of the most fun-looking game traversal systems I've seen in a long time, with Frey air-diving forward with frenetic momentum that would make Dante jealous.

So what did we learn from the update? The world is apparently called Athia, and it's one of unique fantasy power, reminding us of the Final Fantasy ethos meshed with something akin to Labyrinth. There's dragons, untamed beasts that look like Behemoths from FF, and unique biomes to explore. Luminous Productions, the developer of the game, says Forspoken is a "narrative-driven adventure."

Square Enix also says Forspoken will harness the "full power of the PlayStation 5," and that it's being developed simultaneously on PS5 and PC. Luminous Productions plans to deliver a gameplay experience "unlike anything experienced ever before," so expect ray-tracing, 4K 60FPS, ultra-fast loading, and much more.

Forspoken is due out in 2022 on PS5 and PC. Check below for more info:

"As the first video game I've worked on, and growing up a huge fan of video games myself, it's remarkable to see the incredible world and story of Forspoken come together, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," said Balinska.

"Frey as a character is real, she's raw, she's a girl who lost her way-both figuratively and literally-and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure."