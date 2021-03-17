All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dying Light 2 will release in 2021, Techland promises

After years of development hell, Techland makes a lofty promise that Dying Light 2 will indeed release in 2021 on consoles and PC.

Published Wed, Mar 17 2021 4:07 PM CDT
Following months of radio silence and a recent scathing report, Dying Light 2's future was pretty grim. Now Techland has stepped in to clear thing sup.

Dying Light 2 has been confirmed to launch in 2021, Techland today announced. Sadly, no exact release date nor platforms were revealed, but expect a current- and next-gen version. During today's stream, the developers gave a brief explanation on what's happening behind the scenes and call for support of fans everywhere

"This is a huge and complex project, and we've needed time to ensure it will live up to our vision. All of us here are putting our hearts into delivering a game you will continue to play for months. We'll be ready to talk about Dying Light 2 very, very soon.

"The whole team needs your trust and support as this is what motivates us, especially now when the circumstances are hard for everyone. We are proud to have such devoted fans as you, no matter how you express your feelings."

Fans are rallying to Dying Light 2's Discord server en masse (they actually overwhelmed and crashed the server earlier today) to discuss details and interact with the developer. Techland will hold a special Ask Me Anything on Discord where it will answer all questions submitted by fans.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

