Intel Griffin Cove CPUs in 2027+ with 'Unified Core' teased: E-Cores eliminated from desktop

Intel's next-gen 2027 processor release is going to be something rather interesting, with a tease of next-gen Griffin Cove being a "Unified Core" that "eliminates" E-Cores from the roadmap.

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, Tom says one of his sources teased that at a minimum, Griffin-Next is expected to be a "Unified" architecture. MLID continues, saying that the "Unified Core" might get some architectural features that were expected with Beast Lake, but "which features it will get are not yet decided".

In general, his sources said they have "been warned that everything after Nova Lake is NOT finalized, and likely to have political battles fought over their final design choices". MLID's sources added that Cobra Cove was cancelled when Beast Lake was axed, but said it was "Royal Core 2.0".

Here's the roadmap from MLID:

2025 - Panther Lake - Intel 18A (Cougar Cove P-Cores +5-13% IPC ) + (Darkmont E-Cores)

2026 - Nova Lake - Intel 18A-P (Coyote Cove P-Cores +9-18% IPC ) + (Arctic Wolf E-Cores)

2027 - ???? Lake - Intel 14A-P (Griffin Cove P-Cores +10-20% IPC) + (????? E-Cores)

MLID's sources have teased that Intel's next-gen Panther Lake with Cougar Cove P-Cores will enjoy a 5-13% increase in IPC performance, while Nova Lake features Coyote Cove P-Cores that are expected to feature a 9-18% increase in IPC performance. However, in 2027+ we're expected to see Griffin Cove P-Cores with a chunkier 10-20% increase in IPC performance.

Intel killing E-Cores from its desktop CPUs is going to be a fantastic thing to see, something that will see the company not only battle against AMD and its next-gen Zen 6 processors, but its future-gen Zen 7 processors in 2027-2028. Intel has lost the battle for now... but let's hope we see these rumors come true in the years to come.