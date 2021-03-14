Bungie to rotate out Forsaken story content to reduce confusion

Bungie plans to eventually rotate Forsaken content to Destiny 2's new content vault to keep the game more player friendly.

Destiny 2 can be pretty confusing and overwhelming to new players. There's so much to do, and the freedom to tackle expansions in any order means continuity errors can be prevalent--playing Forsaken before the original Destiny storyline, for instance. That's why Bungie is also moving story campaigns like those in the Forsaken expansion to the Destiny Content Vault, a separate storage section that carves off pieces from the main game in order to reduce bloat and improve streamlined access.

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point. I think in the same way we don't want eight raids, it's the same thing with storylines. We don't want when a new player enters into Destiny, there's five different competing storylines that they could start playing and in some of them, Uldren's a good guy, and in some of them he's a bad guy, and it's not clear if you're playing them out of order. We want to curate that experience," Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman told Eurogamer.

Read Also: Destiny 2 to get cross-play in mid-August during Season 15, lots more

Truman also says content rotation is based around usage and how said content fits in the overall grand scope of the game. Destiny 2 evolves over time like any live service game, so it's imperative that key parts also mesh well with its evolution.

"We're probably not going to go in strict chronological order - like, oh, the next Destiny 2 destination that came in the launch Destiny would be the next one to vault. Instead, we're thinking about it in terms of 'which one of these destinations or experiences is doing the least to the overall healthy ecosystem?'

"And that can range from which ones have the most exciting experiences that we want to stick around, it could be to do with combatant usage, like, 'hey, if we get rid of this, there just aren't that many places where Cabal are in Destiny 2 anymore.'"