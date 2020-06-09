Bungie embraces Netflix-style content rotation to maintain Destiny 2

Today Bungie outlined an ambitious plan for the Destiny franchise. Destiny 3 isn't happening, and Destiny 2 is the sole future of the IP. That means lots of growth, new expansions, and tons of content, but Bungie has a unique gameplan to keep things manageable.

Destiny 2 is getting three big new expansions alongside new seasons that carry throughout 2022. The game is about to get a lot bigger, and Bungie flat-out says the game isn't sustainable in its current state. That's why it plans to rotate specific content in and out of Destiny 2 to reduce the amount of downloads, work, and general upkeep its teams must do, similar to how movies and shows arrive and leave on Netflix.

But unlike Netflix, gamers will still be able to access the content that gets rotated out.

The content that gets rotated out will be stored in the Destiny Content Vault, a kind of separate extension within Destiny 2. Gamers can download and access the extra DCV content at any time.

To create a sustainable ecosystem where the world can continue to evolve in exciting ways, and where we can update the game more quickly, we're going to adopt a new content model that we're calling the Destiny Content Vault (DCV).

Here's what you need to know about the Destiny Content Vault:

All content is still accessible in the DCV, but carved out of the main game. DCV should require extra downloads.

DCV does not move any weapons or armor. Just activities and destinations.

DCV rotations will happen every year. Old content will be stored to make room for new content and destinations

Here's an example of the first major Destiny Content Vault rotation:

Finally, here's what Bungie had to say on the topic: