Intel Core i7-11700K review posted, Rocket Lake-S launch is so fun!

Intel can't stop benchmarks and 'previews' of its new Rocket Lake-S, with a look at the Core i7-11700K processor posted online.

Intel's new Core i9-11700K had its first review posted nearly a month before the CPU officially launches, with our friends at AnandTech posting their review just days ago -- but now it's HardwareLuxx's turn with an early review on the same Core i7-11700K processor.

The new Core i7-11700K processor is an 8-core 16-thread CPU that has a base CPU clock of 3.6GHz and Max Turbo 3.0 boost CPU clock of 5.0GHz. HardwareLuxx used an ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero motherboard, where in The Division 2 at 1080p it beats the Core i7-9700K, but loses to the Ryzen 5 5600X, Core i9-10850K, and the rest of the high-end flagship CPUs on both sides of the fence.

It does better in Battlefield V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, while power consumption while running Cinebench R23 saw the new Intel Core i7-11700K processor hitting 195W before it dropped to 125W and its default PL1 value. HardwareLuxx says that there is around a 15% performance increase with the new Rocket Lake-S offering, but we have to wait for the final BIOS and reviews to see how that goes.

You can read HardwareLuxx's review on the Intel Core i7-11700K processor here.