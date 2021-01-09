Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S pushed to 6.9GHz with LN2 cooling

Intel's new Rocket Lake-S processor has been pushed to 6.9GHz using LN2 cooling and 8GB RAM clocked like the Devil at 6666.66MHz.

Intel hasn't even released its next-gen Rocket Lake-S 11th Gen desktop CPUs and they've already been overclocked behind the scenes to a pretty crazy 6.9GHz. I was alerted to the news when VWorld (@PttpcWorld) mentioned TweakTown in a tweet, and then I saw the awesome sauce:

The new 8-core Rocket Lake-S processor was overclocked to 6923.56MHz using LN2 cooling, with a 61x multiplier and 113.50MHz bus speed. The overclockers used 8GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 6666.66MHz -- yeah, that's not a mistake, the DDR4 was overclocked to 6666.66MHz.

We should expect Intel to talk about and possibly announce and detail its next-gen Rocket Lake-S family of processors at their virtual CES 2021 keynote on January 11.

Intel's virtual CES 2021 takes place on January 11 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST.

