Intel Core i7-11700K review uploaded, Rocket Lake-S gets benched early

Intel's new 11th Gen Core processors are still a few weeks away, but AnandTech has performed some magic trick and has a review of the Core i7-11700K close to a month before its official launch.

The thing is that Intel hasn't even announced the new series of CPUs and have been light on details of its Rocket Lake-S family of chips even though there's been a mountain of leaks over the last few months. AnandTech purchased a retail version of the Intel Core i7-11700K and even though they've signed an NDA, there's no new information shared that breaches that contract.

Dr. Ian Cutress of AnandTech explains that the information shared in his Core i7-11700K review: "Units obtained by that method are not under NDA by definition, and we obtained the Core i7-11700K for this review at retail, and as such we are not under NDA for any information we have obtained through using this processor".

He continued: "Before publishing this review, we gave Intel advance notice to respond to us having a full review ahead of the formal release. Our email seemingly generated some excitement inside (and to our surprise, outside) Intel, but we received a response from Intel stating that they had no comment to offer".

The new Core i7-11700K processor has 8 cores and 16 threads with a base CPU clock of 3.6GHz, Turbo 2.0 Boost of up to 4.9GHz and Turbo 3.0 boost of up to 5GHz. The Core i7-11700K has all-core Turbo of up to 4.6GHz across its 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU processing power.

We have support for dual-channel DDR4 memory, PCIe 4.0 connectivity bringing it up to to AMD and its PCIe 4.0 goodness, with AnandTech paying around $470 for the Core i7-11700K... a month early.

It's power hungry, super-hot, and gaming performance is lacking... I don't know why you wouldn't be buying a Zen 3 processor and X570 motherboard at this point. Even before the Core i7-11700K early review went out, AMD has a really strong combo with Zen 3 + X570 right now... if you can find them.