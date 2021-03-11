Sony teams up with Denuvo anti-cheat to make PS5 more secure

Sony teams up with Irdeto to offer Denuvo anti-cheat to all PlayStation 5 game developers, will help secure multiplayer games.

Denuvo anti-cheat is now the official security tool for PlayStation 5 games, and will be used to protect online games for the platform.

Today Irdeto and Sony announced a partnership to bring Denuvo anti-cheat to PS5. Developers will have access to Denuvo's anti-cheat solution for next-gen PS5 and backwards compatible PS4 titles to help keep out cheaters, scripts, and other exploits.

This isn't to be confused with the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper, the DRM that has impacted FPS performance in a few games. The solution is a win-win for everyone involved: Devs get to secure their online-driven games, which will help player retention and consequently player spending. This is great for Sony because they get a cut from all microtransactions and game sales on the PlayStation Store.

It'll be interesting to see which games support the anti-cheat tools, but we're betting Grand Theft Auto V will feature the security to help protect GTA Online when it releases this year on PS5.