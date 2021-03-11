All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony teams up with Denuvo anti-cheat to make PS5 more secure

Sony teams up with Irdeto to offer Denuvo anti-cheat to all PlayStation 5 game developers, will help secure multiplayer games.

Published Thu, Mar 11 2021 10:10 AM CST
Denuvo anti-cheat is now the official security tool for PlayStation 5 games, and will be used to protect online games for the platform.

Today Irdeto and Sony announced a partnership to bring Denuvo anti-cheat to PS5. Developers will have access to Denuvo's anti-cheat solution for next-gen PS5 and backwards compatible PS4 titles to help keep out cheaters, scripts, and other exploits.

This isn't to be confused with the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper, the DRM that has impacted FPS performance in a few games. The solution is a win-win for everyone involved: Devs get to secure their online-driven games, which will help player retention and consequently player spending. This is great for Sony because they get a cut from all microtransactions and game sales on the PlayStation Store.

It'll be interesting to see which games support the anti-cheat tools, but we're betting Grand Theft Auto V will feature the security to help protect GTA Online when it releases this year on PS5.

NEWS SOURCE:irdeto.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

