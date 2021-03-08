Microsoft's buyout of Fallout-maker approved by worldwide regulators

Microsoft gets the full greenlight to acquire ZeniMax Media and all subsidiaries in one of gaming's biggest billion-dollar deals.

Worldwide regulators have approved Microsoft's buyout of ZeniMax Media, solidifying one of the biggest acquisitions in gaming history.

Both the SEC and the European Commission have greenlit Microsoft's $7.5 billion buyout of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. Today, the European regulation board endorsed the takeover today with "unconditional approval" under Article 6(1)(b):

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the combined entity's limited market position upstream and the presence of strong downstream competitors in the distribution of video games. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure," the European Commission said in a press statement.

The news comes shortly after ZeniMax Media majority stakeholder Providence Equity inadvertently confirmed the acquisition's approval. Microsoft purchased Providence Equity's stake for an undisclosed sum, promising a six-fold return for their share value.

Microsoft has also issued a new share exchange offering with 30-year maturity rates to help raise the $7.5 billion capital for the ZeniMax acquisition.