All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Microsoft's ZeniMax buyout complete, listed as 'realized' by investor

The huge $7.5 billion Microsoft x ZeniMax merger has gone through as Providence Equity lists its ZeniMax investment as 'realized'

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 5 2021 11:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition for ZeniMax Media has apparently been approved by worldwide regulators, closing one of the biggest entertainment mergers in the history of the games industry.

Microsoft's ZeniMax buyout complete, listed as 'realized' by investor 46 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Microsoft x ZeniMax merger has apparently gone through. Providence Equity, the main stakeholder in ZeniMax Media, has listed ZeniMax as a "realized" investment on its portfolio webpage.

This essentially confirms a deal has gone through. Investments are listed as either active or realized; when an investment is listed as realized, that means the stakeholder has made a profit by selling the investment stake for more money than it was purchased for. Conversely, an active investment means no profit has been made yet. As part of the acquisition, Microsoft promised Providence a six-fold return of their initial ZeniMax Media investment.

The merger has not been listed as approved in the European Commission, but Microsoft put out a new Notice of Effectiveness SEC filing. These notices are filed when one company gains control over another entity--in this case, Microsoft gaining control of ZeniMax Media.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.53
$8.59$4.95$17.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2021 at 11:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:provequity.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.