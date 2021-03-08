iPhone 11 recovered from lake after 6 months, still iWorks

iPhone 11 discovered at the bottom of a lake in British Columbia after 6 months, cleaned up and turned on and it still works.

Anyone who has lost their smartphone into an ocean, river, or lake would think it is gone forever -- well, not for this iPhone 11 which survived at the bottom of a lake for 6 months.

The iPhone 11 was discovered at the bottom of a lake in British Columbia, and once it was discovered it was taken out and cleaned -- it was turned on and discovered to work. In an interview with CNBC, Chilliwack free divers Clayton Helkenberg and his wife Heather said that they were looking on the bottom of the lake for lost items... and what a find.

They discovered many other lost items including other smartphones, but this particular iPhone 11 had survived 6 months and was lost by Fatemeh Ghodsi. Once the iPhone 11 was recovered from the bottom of the lake, it was returned to the owner who explained it had been dropped during a boat ride.

Helkenberg said after discovering the iPhone 11: "I took it home, cleaned the dirt off of it, and it just turned right on, so it was pretty amazing".

Ghodsi explained about losing his phone: "I was in a situation where I kind of lost balance and dropped it in the water. I was in complete shock, initially to start with. It was kind of like a zombie phone coming back to me, because I'd totally make peace with it being gone".