All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

iPhone 11 recovered from lake after 6 months, still iWorks

iPhone 11 discovered at the bottom of a lake in British Columbia after 6 months, cleaned up and turned on and it still works.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 8 2021 2:07 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Anyone who has lost their smartphone into an ocean, river, or lake would think it is gone forever -- well, not for this iPhone 11 which survived at the bottom of a lake for 6 months.

The iPhone 11 was discovered at the bottom of a lake in British Columbia, and once it was discovered it was taken out and cleaned -- it was turned on and discovered to work. In an interview with CNBC, Chilliwack free divers Clayton Helkenberg and his wife Heather said that they were looking on the bottom of the lake for lost items... and what a find.

They discovered many other lost items including other smartphones, but this particular iPhone 11 had survived 6 months and was lost by Fatemeh Ghodsi. Once the iPhone 11 was recovered from the bottom of the lake, it was returned to the owner who explained it had been dropped during a boat ride.

iPhone 11 recovered from lake after 6 months, still iWorks 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Helkenberg said after discovering the iPhone 11: "I took it home, cleaned the dirt off of it, and it just turned right on, so it was pretty amazing".

Ghodsi explained about losing his phone: "I was in a situation where I kind of lost balance and dropped it in the water. I was in complete shock, initially to start with. It was kind of like a zombie phone coming back to me, because I'd totally make peace with it being gone".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, cbc.ca

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.