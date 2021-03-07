CD Projekt RED delays annual earnings report due to cybersecurity hack

The recent server hack delays one of CD Projekt RED's most important events: Its annual earnings reports.

The malicious cybersecurity intrusion has set CD Projekt RED back quite a bit. The hack blocked developers from working on Cyberpunk 2077's anticipated Patch 1.2 for consoles and PC, delaying the big update into late March. Now the hack is also affecting how CDPR talks to investors.

In a recent press release, CDPR says it has delayed its yearly earnings report from March 30 to April 19, citing the hack as the main reason.

"The reported change in publication dates is a consequence on the hacking attack targeting the Company and the resulting transient difficulties in accessing its internal resources. These difficulties involved, among others, the need to restore the aforementioned IT resources, conduct an analysis of the causes and consequences of the attack, and introduce suitable changes in the operation of the Company's IT infrastructure."

This may not seem concerning on the surface, but anything that affects how or when CDPR talks to investors is critically important.

These business people have already been encouraged to participate in direct securities lawsuits against CD Projektdue to material losses, and it's vital that CDPR remains as open as possible with them surrounding Cyberpunk 2077's sales as well as company earnings. After all, these investors have their money tied with CDPR's success.

It'll be interesting to see what information CD Projekt shares on Cyberpunk 2077's past and present performance, and how the company is doing as it weathers this particularly harsh storm.