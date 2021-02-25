PUBG: NEW STATE is 'the next evolution of Battle Royale on mobile'

PUBG: NEW STATE announced as the next evolution of battle royale on mobile, will release on Android and iOS later this year.

PUBG is still one of the most-played games in the world, with KRAFTON, Inc. announcing the "next evolution of Battle Royale on mobile" with the introduction of PUBG: NEW STATE. Check out the pre-order trailer:

PUBG: NEW STATE wipes the slate clean with some of the mechanics and feels stronger after a nice hot chicken for dinner and a Red Bull to perk you up, with new "dynamic gunplay that is easy to learn, but hard to master". The developer teases that there are new features that "evolve the battle royale experience like never before".

We can expect "ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming", making more sense of the continued push into gaming smartphones from the likes of ASUS and Razer. PUBG: NEW STATE has been completely built and optimized for mobile play, which is unfortunate because a large portion of PUBG players are on PC.

Key Features

New features that evolve the battle royale experience like never before

Dynamic gunplay that is easy to learn, but hard to master

Ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

An exclusive new map that expands the PUBG Universe

The Future of Battle Royale

By inheriting the best parts of PUBG, PUBG: NEW STATE recreates the original Battle Royale experience and evolves it for new and current players alike. Players can enjoy a variety of new features, such as combat rolls, drones, a futuristic ballistic shield, and an in-game weapon customization feature. Players will be able to obtain customization kits that allow them to transform various weapons with performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments. Players will also be able to take to the road and explore massive 8x8 open worlds with a variety of new vehicles.

Optimized For Mobile

The game features the original battle royale experience that fans have grown to love and evolves it for a mobile audience. From the graphics to the controls, PUBG: NEW STATE has been built to be optimized for mobile play. Leveraging and adopting the best-in-class gunplay from the original PUBG game, players can expect the same combat experience that is easy to learn, but hard to master.

Next-Gen Mobile Graphics

PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands with next-gen graphics that surpass the standard for mobile gaming. Thanks to its state-of-the-art Global Illumination rendering technology, players can immerse themselves in a battlegrounds experience that is realistic and intense, but more importantly, stable and smooth.

A New Battleground