Sony to reveal new PS5 games during State of Play stream this Thursday

Sony continues the PlayStation news with a new State of Play announcement for Thursday, February 25 focusing on PS5/PS4 games.

Published Tue, Feb 23 2021 6:03 PM CST
Sony announced a new PS5-powered PlayStation VR headset today, and in two days it'll showcase new PS4 and PS5 games.

A new State of Play is scheduled for this Thursday, February 25 at 5PM EST, and the 30-minute show will highlight 10 games coming to PlayStation. The event will stream a mix of new reveals and already-announced games across the AAA and indie spectrum, including both PS4 and PS5 games. We could get more updates on release dates for high-profile games like Gran Turismo 7 and the new God of War--both of which are believed to be pushed back to at least 2022.

Expect to see new footage of new first-party games like Returnal, Ratchet and Clank A Rift Apart, and Horizon: Forbidden West, all of which are releasing in 2021.

Sony won't discuss any new PlayStation 5 hardware updates during the show--including new shipments/availability or the massively anticipated expandable M.2 drive support--and we won't hear more about the next-gen PSVR HMD either. Sony also says the State of Play reel will "focus on great games set to come out in the months ahead."

Be sure to tune in to the PlayStation YouTube channel on Thursday, February 25 at 5PM to catch the show.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

