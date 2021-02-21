Diablo II Resurrected remaster has ALL original D2 weapons and armor

The new Diablo 2 remaster will have the exact same items, weapons, armor, gear, and runes as the original D2 Lord of Destruction.

After months of rumors, Diablo II Resurrected was finally announced at Blizzcon 2021. Thankfully, Vicarious Visions has entirely preserved the legacy of Diablo II with a fully-fledged remaster, not a remake. That includes gear and items, which are 100% the same as they were in Lord of Destruction.

All of the armor, weapons, runes, charms, jewelry--everything is exactly the same. SoJs, eBOTDz's, skiller grand charms, even ultra-rare items like Mang Song's and Tyrael's Might are all the same, complete with stat ranges and affects. Sadly we didn't get to see any runewords in the reveal trailer, but the devs assert they haven't been touched.

"Our goal was to basically have 1:1 parity with the original game. We built every piece of armor that was in the original game and is now in the remastered version. The only difference we did was in the icon items. Now we have a more connected visual with the icon that drops in the game where before you got different visuals. That's really the only thing we pushed on insofar as modernization," said lead artist Chris Amaral.

A big change the devs made is how certain unique items appear on your character when you equip them. Items now match their icons. For example, if you pop Bonecrusher maul on your barb, it'll show up as a huge wooden pylon with a metal skull attached--just like it does in the icon.

"So like shields and weapons and a lot of the unique items that you find in the game had special icon arts, right, and that is something we're actually going to be showing on your character in the new visuals," said D2 Resurrected lead designer Andre Abrahamian.

Bugs are also included. That means the ethereal armor bug is still intact--great news for those who want to beef up their mercs with insane 4,000 defense armors.

One thing we don't know is what version of D2 LOD that the remaster is based off of. It's likely based on v1.13c, which was the last major update released by Blizzard, but v1.11 had the biggest affect on items and added new runewords.

We also don't know if drop rates have been adjusted. Considering how careful the devs have been so far, I'd say they haven't been touched. Vicarious Visions confirmed D2R is essentially a reskin of the base game, and the new art engine runs over the actual original game.

Another big question I have is whether or not VV will finish D2's item list. Diablo II actually has a few missing unique items, mainly elite uniques. There's no unique troll belt, for example, nor are there unique hyperion or heater shields.

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

