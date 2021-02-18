Oculus Quest Multi-User accounts and App Sharing now available

Oculus just rolled out the Multi-User and App Sharing features for Quest 2. These experimental features make it easier to share VR.

The wait is finally over. You can now have more than one user account on your Oculus Quest, and games can be shared between those accounts.

It's now much easier to share your Oculus Quest 2 with family members and close friends. Oculus just rolled out an early version of the Multi-User feature for the Quest platform. With the latest Quest 2 update, you can find the new option in the headset settings' Experimental Features section.

Quest's Multi-User feature allows up to three accounts in addition to the admin account to log into Quest 2 headsets. The admin user retains ownership of the hardware, while the extra users can access the content installed on the headset with a new App Sharing feature. Admin account holders can share content with additional users, but other users can't share their content on a headset they don't own.

Multi-User features are available for Quest 2 owners, with the feature coming to Quest in a future update. If you have more than one headset, you might want to avoid enabling it right now, anyway. When you have multi-user accounts enabled on one headset, you will lose the ability to play the same game simultaneously on multiple headsets with the same user account. And Admin accounts can only enable Multi-User on one headset for now.

Oculus said that all future content would support App Sharing, but a handful of older titles do not support that function.