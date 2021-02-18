All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Oculus Quest Multi-User accounts and App Sharing now available

Oculus just rolled out the Multi-User and App Sharing features for Quest 2. These experimental features make it easier to share VR.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 9:14 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Feb 18 2021 9:18 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The wait is finally over. You can now have more than one user account on your Oculus Quest, and games can be shared between those accounts.

Oculus Quest Multi-User accounts and App Sharing now available 01 | TweakTown.com

It's now much easier to share your Oculus Quest 2 with family members and close friends. Oculus just rolled out an early version of the Multi-User feature for the Quest platform. With the latest Quest 2 update, you can find the new option in the headset settings' Experimental Features section.

Quest's Multi-User feature allows up to three accounts in addition to the admin account to log into Quest 2 headsets. The admin user retains ownership of the hardware, while the extra users can access the content installed on the headset with a new App Sharing feature. Admin account holders can share content with additional users, but other users can't share their content on a headset they don't own.

Multi-User features are available for Quest 2 owners, with the feature coming to Quest in a future update. If you have more than one headset, you might want to avoid enabling it right now, anyway. When you have multi-user accounts enabled on one headset, you will lose the ability to play the same game simultaneously on multiple headsets with the same user account. And Admin accounts can only enable Multi-User on one headset for now.

Oculus said that all future content would support App Sharing, but a handful of older titles do not support that function.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 64 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2021 at 8:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.