Destiny coming to 'additional media,' TV show or movie possible

Bungie's 'bold new vision' includes bringing Destiny into other media, and we could get a TV show or film adaptation (or both)

Bungie is transforming, and has plans to bring its wholly-owned Destiny franchise to "other media," possibly including films, books, and TV shows.

Today Bungie made some big announcements: It's nearly tripling the size of its HQ in Bellevue, Washington to prepare for big new games, and it has also opened a new publishing and marketing division in the Netherlands. Soon Bungie will morph into a developer-publisher and not only create its own games, but publish/distribute them too.

That's not it, though. Bungie also wants to make Destiny into a transmedia franchise, possibly similar to what Microsoft did with the Halo franchise. We could see Destiny books, films, TV shows, animated shorts, and a new fleet of action figures. This massive investment solidifies Destiny as a long-lasting franchise for Bungie, and also sees Bungie following a business model similar to The Embracer Group, who has their own publishing and film publication branches.

This plans is part of the "bold new vision" Bungie announced in 2019 when it received a huge $100 million investment from gaming titan NetEase.

"To expand the Destiny IP and bring new stories and experiences to their highly engaged community, Bungie appointed Mark Noseworthy (Vice President, Destiny Universe) and Luke Smith (Executive Creative Director, Destiny Universe) to oversee and prepare for the expansion of the Destiny Universe into additional media. Justin Truman (General Manager, Destiny 2) takes over the successful development leadership of Destiny 2," reads the press release.

No concrete information has been revealed so far, but expect to see a lot more of Destiny as Bungie starts crafting its new IPs and games. The developer plans to release a new IP by 2025.