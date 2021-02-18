All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD rumored to launch Radeon RX 6700 XT with 12GB GDDR6 on March 18

AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT should launch on March 18, with the first outing of the Navi 22 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 11:16 PM CST
We've heard that AMD would be launching its mid-range killer Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card in March 2021, but now Cowcotland has reportedly confirmed the release of the Radeon RX 6700 XT for March 18.

AMD rumored to launch Radeon RX 6700 XT with 12GB GDDR6 on March 18 507 | TweakTown.com

The card was teased back in November 2020 but confirmed by AMD in January 2021 for a release in March 2021 -- it seems March 18 could be the day. The same day the Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max, what a day. The new Radeon RX 6700 XT will be the first use of the Navi 22 GPU, and it'll pack 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD's upcoming Navi 22 GPU will feature 40 Compute Units, so 2560 Stream Processors -- leaving room for a lower-end Radeon RX 6700 graphics card in non-XT form.

We are to expect 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, which will see the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT competing directly against yet another card you won't be able to buy -- NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 which also features 12GB of GDDR6.

NEWS SOURCES:cowcotland.com, videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

