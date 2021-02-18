All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blizz North designed an expansion beyond Diablo II Lord of Destruction

Diablo grandfather David Brevik helped design a second Diablo II expansion, but it was cancelled after Blizz North was dissolved.

Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 3:25 PM CST
Diablo II Lord of Destruction was so big that it practically counted as a sequel, but it wasn't the only expansion Blizzard North was working on.

Blizz North designed an expansion beyond Diablo II Lord of Destruction 355 | TweakTown.com

On the eve of Diablo II's expected remaster announcement, original Diablo developer David Brevik shared a bit of recent news on what could've been for the ARPG classic. It turns out Lord of Destruction was actually one of two expansions the team had been planning. Brevik said he was designing a second expansion before LOD's transformative 1.10 update, but the progress never manifested--Brevik had only created a design document. No actual levels, characters, items, or animations had been made.

At the same time Brevik was putting together the expansion's framework, Blizzard North had been designing their own Diablo III, a dark and medieval game that would've been very different from the cartoony version Blizzard launched in 2012. The Blizzard North breakup interrupted progress as key developers like Brevik left the company due to differences with Vivendi, who then owned Blizzard.

Fast-forward to today and we see Blizzard trying to recapture the legacy that Brevik and his team cemented all those years ago with Diablo II and its accompanying Lord of Destruction expansion. Diablo IV, the new sequel, brings a macabre and visceral style married with a MMO + ARPG combo with near-infinite replayability.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

