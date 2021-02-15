All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Historic winter storm hits Texas, millions without power and internet

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Spectrum, Grande Communications are all experiencing major outages in Texas with a historic winter storm.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 9:13 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm sure you've heard of the raging winter storms across many states in the US, with Texas hit very hard with a historic winter cold front -- which has seen millions of Americans without power, cell phone and internet services.

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray tweeted: "We're experiencing network issues following severe weather in several areas of the country and especially across Texas. Our teams are working hard to restore service. Stay tuned, stay safe and thank you for your patience".

Jason Furtado, a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma explained the storm: "We're living through a really historic event going on right now". The storm has plunged millions of Americans into darkness in more ways than one, with state officials saying that the demand for power mixed with the freezing conditions has knocked down power stations as Texas' systems are overloaded.

Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said: "This weather event, it's really unprecedented. We all living here know that. This event was well beyond the design parameters for a typical, or even an extreme, Texas winter that you would normally plan for. And so that is really the result that we're seeing".

A few hours later Ray tweeted that the company was "seeing network improvements", and then provided a link to a page where there are live updates to the unfolding events caused by the storm. You can check that website out here.

AT&T is also on Twitter explaining that their "team is already working toward a resolution, bear with us".

Verizon has spoken with The Verge, saying: "Verizon's network is performing well as winter storms make their way across the country with limited impact to our network operations", while "in a few pockets of the country, power outages have impacted the fiber we use to provide connectivity from each cell site to our switching facilities. Restoration crews have already begun work to restore power to those fiber assets".

Historic winter storm hits Texas, millions without power and internet 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Emergency Solar Hand Crank Radio

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2021 at 6:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, apnews.com, abcnews.go.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.