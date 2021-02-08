All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
E3 2021 will be 100% digital, ESA will stream event from June 15 - 17

The Electronic Software Association plans to hold E3 2021 as a digital-only event, complete with streams and other reveals.

Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 1:25 PM CST
The ESA has cancelled its plans to hold a physical E3 2021, and will instead stream the showcase online.

Rather than cancelling E3 like it did in 2020, the ESA is pivoting and making E3 2021 an all-digital show. Exact plans haven't been confirmed, but sources say the ESA is currently pitching ideas to major publishers and developers to help fill out the event.

E3 2021 is still planned from June 15 - 17, 2021, and it should culminate in a number of special reveals and streams. However, Geoff Keighley won't be involved this time either. Keighley will instead focus on the Summer Game Fest, an event that started in 2020 to help celebrate a myriad of games. That means we won't get the excellent E3 Coliseum events where developers talk candidly about their upcoming games.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

