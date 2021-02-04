All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bethesda founder and CEO Robert Altman passes away

ZeniMax/Bethesda founder Robert Altman has passed away, and the entire games industry mourns the loss of the transformative CEO.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 4 2021 4:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ZeniMax co-founder Robert Altman has passed away at the age of 74, Bethesda today announced.

Industry icon Robert Altman has died, leaving behind a decades-long string of games and entertainment. A former lawyer, Altman co-founded ZeniMax in 1999 and created the Bethesda parent company alongside Bethesda Softworks founder Chris Weaver. An everlasting legacy of interactive content ensued, solidified with big-name franchises like The Elder Scrolls, eventually branching off into the multi-studio network that includes studios like MachineGames, Arkane, and id.

Altman was reportedly well-liked at Bethesda and key industry figures have chimed in to recount their experiences with the transformative CEO. Bethesda won't be the same without his guidance, and we could see the company shift after Altman's loss and the recent Microsoft acquisition.

Random bit of trivia: Altman was married to Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter.

Bethesda founder and CEO Robert Altman passes away 233 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $59.99
CAD $40.41CAD $59.99CAD $64.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2021 at 3:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.