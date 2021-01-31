All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Viewers watched over 1 TRILLION minutes of Twitch streams in 2020

Twitch just announced its viewership metrics, and views watched an astronomical 1 trillion+ minutes of content streams in 2020.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 4:39 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Twitch viewers watched over 1 trillion hours for the first time ever, breaking new grounds for the billion-dollar streaming titan.

Viewers watched over 1 TRILLION minutes of Twitch streams in 2020 23 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Twitch's SVP Damian Burns just announced the service's new metrics for 2020, and they're absolutely crazy. Viewers watched an astronomical 1 trillion minutes of streams in 2020, up 78% from the 560 billion minutes streamed in 2019.

The other numbers are equally as impressive, with DAUs hitting over 30 million.

  • Average daily visitors: 30 Million
  • Average viewership at any given moment: 2 Million+
  • Unique creators streaming each month: 6 million+
  • Minutes watched in 2020: 1 Trillion

COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns have surged all facets of digital gaming, surging game purchases, monetization, and streaming services revenues/viewership. Sony, Nintendo, Capcom, Take-Two, EA--all major publishers are reporting significant jumps in digital revenues, and Twitch streaming is no exception; as games go up, so too does game streaming by association.

Xbox, for instance, will deliver record earnings for FY2021 and is already at $8 billion+ earned in six months--enough to pay for the recent $7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition. Activision-Blizzard is also expected to shoot past its lofty $7.675 billion earnings target for 2020.

Viewers watched over 1 TRILLION minutes of Twitch streams in 2020 53 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.44
$34.94$34.94$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2021 at 4:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.