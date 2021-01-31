Viewers watched over 1 TRILLION minutes of Twitch streams in 2020

Twitch just announced its viewership metrics, and views watched an astronomical 1 trillion+ minutes of content streams in 2020.

Twitch viewers watched over 1 trillion hours for the first time ever, breaking new grounds for the billion-dollar streaming titan.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Twitch's SVP Damian Burns just announced the service's new metrics for 2020, and they're absolutely crazy. Viewers watched an astronomical 1 trillion minutes of streams in 2020, up 78% from the 560 billion minutes streamed in 2019.

The other numbers are equally as impressive, with DAUs hitting over 30 million.

Average daily visitors: 30 Million

Average viewership at any given moment: 2 Million+

Unique creators streaming each month: 6 million+

Minutes watched in 2020: 1 Trillion

COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns have surged all facets of digital gaming, surging game purchases, monetization, and streaming services revenues/viewership. Sony, Nintendo, Capcom, Take-Two, EA--all major publishers are reporting significant jumps in digital revenues, and Twitch streaming is no exception; as games go up, so too does game streaming by association.

Xbox, for instance, will deliver record earnings for FY2021 and is already at $8 billion+ earned in six months--enough to pay for the recent $7.5 billion Bethesda acquisition. Activision-Blizzard is also expected to shoot past its lofty $7.675 billion earnings target for 2020.