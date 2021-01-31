All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WallStreetBets user donates 6 x Nintendo Switches, games to a hospital

Reddit r/WallStreetBets user goes to GameStop, buys 6 x Nintendo Switches and games, donates them to Children's Minnesota Hospital.

Published Sun, Jan 31 2021
We might be seeing the entire mainstream media trying to make anyone connected to GameStop shares and WallStreetBets into whatever slur of the day they can use -- but there is some real good happening, too.

I don't think the good gets anywhere near as much headlines as it deserves, so here we go: u/Lunar033 posted in r/WallStreetBets that he went out and purchased 6 x Nintendo Switch consoles as well as a heap of games and is donating them all to the Children's Minnesota Hospital.

In his post, u/Lunar033 said: "I am proud to do my part in paying forward our good fortune with a donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to go with them to the Children's Minnesota Hospital. Cant Stop. Won't Stop. GameStop. (Still long 50 shares I WILL NOT SELL)".

