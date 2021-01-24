All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Report: KOTOR 3 is happening, but BioWare nor EA are involved

Lucasfilm Games has reportedly tapped an entirely new studio to handle a Knights of the Old Republic sequel, BioWare not involved.

Published Sun, Jan 24 2021 5:27 PM CST
A new Knights of the Old Republic RPG is reportedly in development, but unnamed sources say neither EA nor BioWare are involved.

Sources tell podcaster Bespin Bulletin that a new KOTOR game is happening, but BioWare won't be making it. The game is instead being crafted by a not-so-obvious studio as part of Lucasfilm Games' new Star Wars initiative.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has a close ear to the goings-on in the games industry, said in December 2020 that "nobody's going to guess right" about who's developing the sequel.

A bit ago, Lucasfilm Games announced the Star Wars license is now open for other studios besides EA. Ubisoft Massive, the team behind The Division games, is making a new open-world Star Wars title centered around strong characters and story. EA is also working on a handful of new Star Wars projects, and one of them is believed to be Battlefront 3.

"Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere. I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it's not with EA, and we'll 'never guess' who the studio is that's making this game," Bespin Bulletin said in the podcast.

Right now BioWare is tremendously busy with a new next-gen Dragon Age game, another Mass Effect sequel, and Anthem's planned revival.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

