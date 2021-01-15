All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: you'll never lose your keys ever again

Samsung's new SmartTag attaches to your keys, your bag, or even your pet -- and give you the live location at your fingertips.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 3:33 AM CST
Samsung has just introduced the latest member of its Galaxy family of products, with the introduction of the new Galaxy SmartTag. Check it out:

The introduction of the new Galaxy SmartTag has been in the planning for a while, as it is controlled by the new SmartThings Find service that Samsung launched recently. Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and has a button that lets you start a pre-defined smart home routine -- turning on a light, or your air conditioning for example.

Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag works just like a Tile tracker, pairing with your smartphone through the Samaung SmartThings app. You can search for the Galaxy SmartTag, and when you get close to whatever the tag is attached to -- a bag, keys, or even something like a Nintendo Switch -- you can tap your phone and the tag will make a noise so you can easily find it.

Samsung has made its new Galaxy SmartTag exclusive to its Samsung Galaxy devices, so if you're a Pixel owner, an iPhone user, or anyone else without a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, then you're out.

Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag costs $30 and launches January 29, 2021.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

