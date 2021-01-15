Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: you'll never lose your keys ever again

Samsung's new SmartTag attaches to your keys, your bag, or even your pet -- and give you the live location at your fingertips.

Samsung has just introduced the latest member of its Galaxy family of products, with the introduction of the new Galaxy SmartTag. Check it out:

The introduction of the new Galaxy SmartTag has been in the planning for a while, as it is controlled by the new SmartThings Find service that Samsung launched recently. Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and has a button that lets you start a pre-defined smart home routine -- turning on a light, or your air conditioning for example.

Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag works just like a Tile tracker, pairing with your smartphone through the Samaung SmartThings app. You can search for the Galaxy SmartTag, and when you get close to whatever the tag is attached to -- a bag, keys, or even something like a Nintendo Switch -- you can tap your phone and the tag will make a noise so you can easily find it.

Samsung has made its new Galaxy SmartTag exclusive to its Samsung Galaxy devices, so if you're a Pixel owner, an iPhone user, or anyone else without a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, then you're out.

Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag costs $30 and launches January 29, 2021.