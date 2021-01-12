All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
John Carmack: 'Facebook login isn't going away'

Despite all of the criticism and the lawsuits, Facebook is not backing down from its login requirements for Oculus headsets.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 9:20 PM CST
Facebook is currently facing considerable backlash over the decision to merge Oculus and Facebook accounts. The company has been met with criticism from past Oculus users, would-be Oculus users, and critics alike. It's even dealing with a lawsuit from the German government over the move. And yet, the company has remained steadfast in its decision and has yet to waver.

Facebook has recently dealt with a mass exodus of Whatsapp users after a change to its privacy policy. Given the backlash, one Twitter user called Diggie sent John Carmack a question regarding a possible shift in user account policies. Also noting that unlike Whatsapp users who can go to Signal or Telegram, VR fans don't have an alternative to flock to.

Carmack took the time to respond to Diggie directly, but the answer will surely disappoint many. He reiterated that Facebook login is here to stay, adding that it could take a decade to gain public trust about security.

The response seems somewhat tone-deaf, but Carmack doesn't have control over these aspects of the business, so he can only toe the company line.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

