TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

GeForce 3 turns 25, the iconic GPU that powered DOOM 3, Morrowind, and Max Payne

The GeForce 3 turns 25, and it's the GPU generation that changed the game by introducing programmable pixel shaders that dramatically improved visuals.

GeForce 3 turns 25, the iconic GPU that powered DOOM 3, Morrowind, and Max Payne
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce 3, launched in 2001, revolutionized PC gaming by introducing programmable pixel and vertex shaders, enabling advanced per-pixel lighting and realistic graphics. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this milestone paved the way for modern GPU innovations like real-time ray tracing and DLSS in today's GeForce RTX series.

NVIDIA's GeForce 3 was introduced way back in February 2001 and is widely considered a milestone release not only for PC gaming but also for video game graphics, as it introduced programmable pixel and vertex shaders (in DirectX 8.0) and what would become the standard for anti-aliasing before DLSS arrived on the scene several years later.

And this past weekend, the GPU series celebrated its 25th anniversary, with NVIDIA's GeForce team presenting a little trip down memory lane on social media and Twitch, showcasing some 2001-era GeForce 3 hardware playing some of the games that would define that era of PC gaming, graphics, and GeForce hardware.

If you're wondering why the arrival of programmable shaders was a game-changer, it all comes down to the unprecedented level of hardware control it offered developers and artists. Basically, lighting and rendering effects could now be calculated at a per-pixel level, adding texture and realism to objects in ways that hadn't been seen before.

From the jaw-dropping (for the time) water effects in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the impressive lighting in AquaNox, DOOM 3's first-of-its-kind real-time, per-pixel lighting, to making things like grass and fur achievable in several titles. It's also the technology that helped usher in Remedy's acclaimed Max Payne, with its dynamic environments with real-time reflections.

In fact, when the GeForce 3 was unveiled back in 2001, at the Macworld Conference & Expo in Tokyo no less, Steve Jobs brought id Software's John Carmack on stage to showcase DOOM 3 for the first time. And yeah, the per-pixel lighting blew everyone away.

As groundbreaking as the GeForce 3 was, its NV20 graphics processor was built using a 150nm process. Fast forward 25 years, and the GeForce RTX 50 Series is currently being built using an astronomically more advanced 4nm process. And with that, and the arrival of neural rendering and technologies like DLSS, per-pixel lighting has paved the way for real-time ray-tracing and even full path tracing.

Still, there's no denying that this little trip down memory lane has us all wanting to jump straight into DOOM 3 and the original Max Payne.

Photo of the GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$799.99 USD
Buy
$655 USD
--
Buy
-
-$799.99 USD
Buy
-
-$799.99 USD
Buy
-
-$799.99 USD
Buy
$979 AUD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/1/2026 at 10:52 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles