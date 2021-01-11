OK, I want Samsung's 49-inch digital cockpit screen in my future car

Uh, I don't even know what to say -- no car that I ever drive again will come anywhere close to how amazing this new Digital Cockpit 2021 concept that Samsung has made. Check it out:

The big star of the show there is the huge panoramic 49-inch QLED display that can be used for entertainment, think future 8K content over Netflix or YouTube being blasted to your car over 5G -- all with surround sound speakers that pop out from next to your ears attached to the headrest. Awesome stuff, Samsung.

Samsung co-developed the Digital Cockpit 2021 concept with Harman, with Samsung explaining that it is "transforming vehicles into places where passengers would love to stay" with its main goal of "simplifying communication and delivering fun on-the-go experiences".

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

When the vehicle is parked, the huge 49-inch panoramic display unveils itself and lets you watch live concerts, TV episodes and movies, edit multimedia (!!!) and of course -- get your game on, in your car.

Not just that, but Samsung builds in some innovative health features into its Digital Cockpit 2021 with the inclusion of Automotive Samsung Health. This is a new system that analyzes the health of the driver before entering the vehicle, using on-board cameras and wearable devices -- think your Samsung smartwatch.

The nifty-new Minority Report-style Automotive Samsung Health system can monitor everything about you: your stress levels, adjusting the music, scent and lighting in order to calm you down. It will analyze your sleeping patterns, and keep a keen eye on the movement of your eyelids so that you don't fall asleep when driving.

There's an 8.8-inch touchscreen display on the steering wheel, a 13.2-inch information display in the center console that will show you things behind you acting like a digital rear-view mirror.