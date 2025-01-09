ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away

ASUS's showcase at CES 2025 included several new products and one of them was a world's first 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away.

ASUS has showcased some incredible new products in its suite at CES 2025, including new graphics card offerings, motherboards, laptops, and, of course, gaming monitors.

The company has officially unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM, a gaming monitor built with next-gen gaming in mind. The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is ROG's first 27-inch 4K gaming monitor, and it features some of the highest-end specifications you can get on a gaming monitor today. For example, the PG27UCDM has 166PPI, meaning image clarity is at the highest it can be before there is diminishing returns. As for other specifications, the PG27UCDM features a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and ASUS's OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0, which reduces flicker by 20% when compared to the previous generation.

The juicy specifications don't stop there as ASUS has outfitted the PG27UCDM with extensive connectivity options, such as the inclusion of DisplayPort 2.1a, which provides a whopping 80Gbps of bandwidth that enables gaming without compression on next-gen graphics cards. Moreover, the PG27UCDM features HDMI 2.1, and a USB-C port that comes with 90W PD charging. What was likely the most impressive feature of the PG27UCDM when I was demoed the product at the ASUS suite was the Neo Proximity Sensor, which is part of ROG OLED Care features.

The Neo Proximity Sensor uses an infrared sensor located behind the ASUS logo on the front of the monitor to detect when a user has walked away from the display. If the monitor detects the user has left, it will automatically switch to a black screen. The idea behind this feature is to reduce the likelihood of burn-in occurring by switching the pixels to black when a user isn't there. The feature worked quite well on the showroom floor, and users can set a distance for when the monitor will switch to black.

For example, I set the distance to 60cm, so stepping back further than 60cm causes the Neo Proximity Sensor to engage and the screen to be switched to black. Moreover, users are able to set the distance to whatever they want through the ROG OSD controls.

The PG27UCDM also features some incredible color technology, such as support for HDR, HDR10, and DolbyVision. During my time spent with the PG27UCDM, which admittedly was approximately 20 minutes, I found the monitor to have incredible image clarity from its extreme PPI, and the Neo Proximity Sensor to be an awesome feature for those worried about OLED burn-in occurring on their expensive, enthusiast-level display.

Stay tuned as we will have a review of the PG27UCDM in the near future!