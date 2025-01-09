All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away

ASUS's showcase at CES 2025 included several new products and one of them was a world's first 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM at CES 2025, a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0. It features extensive connectivity, including DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1, and includes a Neo Proximity Sensor to prevent burn-in.

ASUS has showcased some incredible new products in its suite at CES 2025, including new graphics card offerings, motherboards, laptops, and, of course, gaming monitors.

ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away 04
5

The company has officially unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM, a gaming monitor built with next-gen gaming in mind. The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is ROG's first 27-inch 4K gaming monitor, and it features some of the highest-end specifications you can get on a gaming monitor today. For example, the PG27UCDM has 166PPI, meaning image clarity is at the highest it can be before there is diminishing returns. As for other specifications, the PG27UCDM features a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and ASUS's OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0, which reduces flicker by 20% when compared to the previous generation.

The juicy specifications don't stop there as ASUS has outfitted the PG27UCDM with extensive connectivity options, such as the inclusion of DisplayPort 2.1a, which provides a whopping 80Gbps of bandwidth that enables gaming without compression on next-gen graphics cards. Moreover, the PG27UCDM features HDMI 2.1, and a USB-C port that comes with 90W PD charging. What was likely the most impressive feature of the PG27UCDM when I was demoed the product at the ASUS suite was the Neo Proximity Sensor, which is part of ROG OLED Care features.

ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away 03
5

The Neo Proximity Sensor uses an infrared sensor located behind the ASUS logo on the front of the monitor to detect when a user has walked away from the display. If the monitor detects the user has left, it will automatically switch to a black screen. The idea behind this feature is to reduce the likelihood of burn-in occurring by switching the pixels to black when a user isn't there. The feature worked quite well on the showroom floor, and users can set a distance for when the monitor will switch to black.

ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away 05
5

For example, I set the distance to 60cm, so stepping back further than 60cm causes the Neo Proximity Sensor to engage and the screen to be switched to black. Moreover, users are able to set the distance to whatever they want through the ROG OSD controls.

ASUS unveils 'world's first' 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that detects when users walk away 02
5

The PG27UCDM also features some incredible color technology, such as support for HDR, HDR10, and DolbyVision. During my time spent with the PG27UCDM, which admittedly was approximately 20 minutes, I found the monitor to have incredible image clarity from its extreme PPI, and the Neo Proximity Sensor to be an awesome feature for those worried about OLED burn-in occurring on their expensive, enthusiast-level display.

Stay tuned as we will have a review of the PG27UCDM in the near future!

NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

