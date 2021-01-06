All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Nintendo buys a new game studio for the first time in 13 years

Nintendo just bought a game studio--something that didn't happen for the last 13 years--and it's the team behind Luigi's Mansion 3.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 5:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo recently acquired a new studio for the first time in 13 years in an effort to fortify its first-party studio lineup.

Nintendo buys a new game studio for the first time in 13 years 556 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo just purchased majority shares in Canadian game dev Next Level Games, the studio behind Luigi's Mansion 3, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is very strategic on Nintendo's part, and the company is typically quite reserved with its buyouts. As Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad notes, the last time Nintendo acquired a company was Monolith Soft back in 2007.

Next Level Games has a strong relationship with Nintendo that dates all the way back to 2005 with the Super Mario Strikers game on GameCube. The dev studio has been working exclusively with Nintendo since 2011, where it helped make the Luigi's Mansion games on 3DS and Switch. Next Level Games has developed three games for Nintendo so far: Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, Metroid Federation Force, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

Nintendo is notoriously protective over its IPs and franchises, and this buyout shows high levels of confidence in Next Level Games and its ability to bolster future game series.

Nintendo notes that this acquisition will only have small effects on its full-year FY2021 earnings, and NGL's contributions are expected to start effecting revenues in FY2022.

Buy at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.69
$49.99$51.90$57.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2021 at 5:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.