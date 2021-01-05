All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Valve hiring another psychologist to help create next-gen games

Valve is hiring another psychologist to help them 'craft compelling gameplay experiences' to better get inside of your mind.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 10:29 PM CST
Valve really wants to get into our heads more in their future games, with the developer hiring another psychologist to join the team.

Valve hiring another psychologist to help create next-gen games 01 | TweakTown.com

The new psychologist will help Valve craft the future of some of their games, with the developer noting: "We hire people with broad skill sets who also exhibit deep expertise. Psychologists at Valve contribute to a wide variety of initiatives across the company and are trusted to prioritize their work in collaboration with their peers".

Valve is hoping the new staffer can help the developer:

  • Craft compelling gameplay experiences for future Valve titles
  • Provide insights on human behavior to improve customer experiences on Steam, our game distribution platform
  • Conduct statistical analyses on Valve's gameplay, financial, and company data to identify patterns of behavior
  • Research compelling new hardware technologies
  • Design experiments to evaluate various gameplay hypotheses and design choices
  • Improve existing playtesting methodologies
  • Develop innovative ways of acquiring data to answer questions about Valve's products and business practices

You can read the whole job posting on Valve's official website.

Valve Index VR Full Kit

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

