Destiny 2 maintains consistent 120FPS variable 1440p on PS5, Series X

Bungie has significantly optimized Destiny 2 to leverage the PS5's and Xbox Series X's tech with consistent 120FPS gameplay.

Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 4:39 PM CST
A new FPS test from VG Tech illustrates how the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can both maintain consistent 120FPS in Destiny 2 on variable refresh displays.

120FPS games aren't super widespread on next-gen consoles, but a handful of titles like Destiny 2, The Master Chief Collection, Dirt 5, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Rainbow Six Siege can all hit the blistering-fast frame rate. Devs are coming right out of the gate with big optimizations that leverage the new Zen 2 CPUs and Navi 2x GPUs found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. These games can technically hit 120FPS...but how often do they stay there?

A new comparison video from VG Tech shows that Destiny 2 hits a stable 120FPS on both consoles without any major fluctuations. The higher 120FPS mode is only available in the PVP Crucible gametype, and the game reverts to a dynamic 1440p resolution in order to hit such a high frame rate. Still, though, the game doesn't drop below 117 FPS the entire time...which is a pretty big development for console hardware.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

