Global spending on mobile apps: $407 million on Christmas Day alone

Sensor Tower estimates global spending on Apple App Store and Google Play Store reached a record $407.6 million on Christmas Day.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 2:19 AM CST
Did you or anyone you know buy any apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on Christmas Day? If so, you contributed towards a record-breaking $407.6 million on Christmas Day alone.

Global spending on mobile apps: 7 million on Christmas Day alone 03 | TweakTown.com
Sensor Tower estimates that worldwide spending on mobile apps and mobile games has passed $100 billion for the first time ever -- but on Christmas Day alone they estimate spending reached an also-record-breaking $407.6 million for the day. This is an increase from the $303 million in 2019 -- an increase of 34%.

Interestingly, out of the $407.6 million on Christmas 2020 -- $295.6 million of that was on game-related purchases, while $112 million was on non-game purchases.

Global spending on mobile apps: $407 million on Christmas Day alone 04 | TweakTown.com

Breaking those numbers down to just the US, and Americans spend close to $130 million between both the app stores which represents a hefty 38.7% increase year-over-year. $87 million of game sales, and $42 million of app sales in the US on Christmas Day alone, not bad.

NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

