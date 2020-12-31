Global spending on mobile apps: $407 million on Christmas Day alone

Did you or anyone you know buy any apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on Christmas Day? If so, you contributed towards a record-breaking $407.6 million on Christmas Day alone.

Sensor Tower estimates that worldwide spending on mobile apps and mobile games has passed $100 billion for the first time ever -- but on Christmas Day alone they estimate spending reached an also-record-breaking $407.6 million for the day. This is an increase from the $303 million in 2019 -- an increase of 34%.

Interestingly, out of the $407.6 million on Christmas 2020 -- $295.6 million of that was on game-related purchases, while $112 million was on non-game purchases.

Breaking those numbers down to just the US, and Americans spend close to $130 million between both the app stores which represents a hefty 38.7% increase year-over-year. $87 million of game sales, and $42 million of app sales in the US on Christmas Day alone, not bad.